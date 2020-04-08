Cardi B And Fashion Nova Giving Away $1 Million To Those ‘Directly Effected By’ The Coronavirus Outbreak

Cardi B announced Wednesday that she teamed up with the Fashion Nova to give away $1 million to those who are “directly effected” by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs,” the 27-year-old rapper shared on Instagram, along with a video. The post was noted by TMZ.

“#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis,” the “Bodak Yellow” she added. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Claim That She Drugged And Robbed Men)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Apr 8, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued, “Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares.” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

She then reminded anyone who wants to submit their story, to remember that to make “sure your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages. Starting NOW!”

Cardi B said it was time for her and the fashion line she represents to support her fans instead of the other way around during the pandemic. The giveaway will last for the next 42 days and continues through May 20.

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families,” Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, shared with the outlet. “We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus.”

“Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis,” he added. “As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”