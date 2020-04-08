Cardi B Is Disappointed In The Lack Of Sex During Quarantine

Musician Cardi B is bored enough in quarantine to tell us about her sex life.

The comments about her sex life with rapper Offset came during one of the “I Like It Like That” singer’s now infamous coronavirus Instagram stories, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“I have sex so many times, and now I’m on my period, I can’t even f ** k,” Cardi admitted during the video.

“I miss my family and I miss my friends … I’ve never been so alone … I just watch documentaries and watch movies,” she added.

Cardi B continues to reveal she’s more of a normal person than a celebrity. Instead of having her son deliver her sparkling water while riding a hover board, she’s talking about how she’s watching documentaries and movies.

As previously reported, she’s a little bit panicked by being stuck in the house and even called on the Pentagon to give her any information about the coronavirus that they had. (RELATED: Cardi B Requests The Pentagon ‘Let A B*tch Know’ What Is Going On With The Coronavirus)

“I need to know what’s going on,” Cardi B said in an Instagram live video.

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let a bitch know,” she ranted. “Cuz I need to know. I need to fucking know. I know you could tell but I’m losing my fucking mind. I wanna get dressed up. I want to put a fucking lace front on. I want to put on my expensive outfits. And I want to go fucking out. And I can’t!”

Hang in there Cardi, we’ll get out of this eventually.