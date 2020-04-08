Clemson Adds Ohio State And Virginia Headstones To Graveyard For Road Wins Against Ranked Teams

The Clemson Tigers have updated their graveyard with two new headstones.

The Tigers have a really awesome tradition of putting headstones up for road wins against ranked teams and now the 2019 wins over Ohio State and Virginia have been added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson Football’s latest editions to its Tombstone Tradition, wins over ranked opponents away from Death Valley. It’s a tradition that started in 1989. @bartboat took these for us a few weeks ago prior to #Clemson’s Pro Day On March 12. pic.twitter.com/Z7WbNsIzd0 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 5, 2020

I don’t know why, but I’ve always loved this tradition from Clemson. It’s one of the best in all of college football.

There’s just something about putting up headstones for road wins that is so badass and awesome. It’s like the Tigers are actually out here murdering people.

It also forces their opponents to constantly remember they were beaten, especially ACC teams that have to travel to Clemson.

The Tigers had a hell of a season in 2019. They beat OSU in the playoff and obliterated Virginia in the ACC title game.

Now, the memory of those two games will live forever in their graveyard. There’s something about college football that just hits different when it comes to traditions, and this is a great example.

I might have to get on the phone and find a way for Wisconsin to do something similar because I’m all in on this move.