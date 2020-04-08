Collin Sexton Says The Cavaliers Will Make The Playoffs Next Season

Cleveland Cavaliers star Collin Sexton seems to think the team is right on the verge of being a squad bound for the playoffs.

Prior to the NBA season being suspended because of coronavirus, the Cavaliers had compiled a record of 19-46. Yes, the Cavs were 27 games under .500 when the season was suspended. Yet, Sexton isn’t deterred.

When asked by Forbes when the Cavaliers will make the playoffs, the young guard responded with, “Next season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When asked if he was serious with his prediction, Sexton doubled down by saying, “Yes. Next season.”

I appreciate Sexton’s optimism, but the Cavaliers aren’t close to being a team ready for the playoffs. The Cavs are a joke.

I’m sorry if that’s super harsh, but it’s also 100% true. The Cavaliers are nothing more than terribly organized chaos.

They also don’t exactly have a ton of superstar talent. Outside of Kevin Love, is there one future hall of famer on that team?

I think the answer to that is probably not. You can’t win in the NBA without a decent amount of talent and the Cavaliers don’t have it.

Maybe Sexton will prove me wrong. I’m just not holding my breath on it happening.

