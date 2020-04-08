Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says Drugs Touted By President Trump ‘Saved’ His Life

Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood said the drugs recently praised by President Donald Trump “saved” his life after COVID-19 diagnosis.

Underwood admitted he was prescribed the two drugs before they had even been approved during an interview Tuesday with Maria Menounos on her podcast “Better Together.”

Underwood did not reveal the names of the two drugs while talking with Menounos.

“I got on it right away, before it was even approved,” Underwood said during the interview. “It worked magic for me. I felt better in five days. Right away, it was sort of a little bit of relief.”

President Trump has talked about both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as potential medications to help symptoms of COVID-19 during his press briefings and on Twitter.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

Underwood claimed he was attempting to be very transparent regarding his diagnosis but was receiving backlash over his medications. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

“I was trying to tell people and be very transparent about it, but at the same time, I was receiving some hateful messages about promoting drugs that aren’t approved, and taking drugs away from people who have Lupus,” Underwood said. “It was a struggle … I understand where people are coming from … but at the same time, it just saved my life.”

In an Instagram post published on March 23, Underwood revealed the medication he took to help recover from COVID-19 was an inhaler, a Z-Pak and the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has also confirmed his medications in an Instagram post after testing positive for coronavirus.

Kim shared the drug cocktail that was prescribed to him by his doctor which included Tamiflu, a Z-Pak, and an inhaler. The drug cocktail also included the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, “the secret weapon” as Kim called it.