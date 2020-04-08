Dean McDermott Comes To Tori Spelling’s Defense Over $95 Virtual Meet And Greet

Actor Dean McDermott defended wife Tori Spelling after she was criticized for charging fans $95 for a virtual meet and greet.

McDermott ranted about the criticism in a four-minute long video posted Tuesday on his Instagram. The actor claimed a company had reached out to Spelling regarding paid meet and greets as a way to “bring some levity and some fun and some humor and love to this situation.”

“Instead, because it’s Tori Spelling, she gets dragged and she gets the haters coming down on her for simply doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to provide for her family,” McDermott said. “What is wrong with that? What is wrong with providing for your family at this time? All the studios, everything is shut down. She has no way to work like everybody else. She has no job to go to. So, why can she not work from home and do a live meet and greet with fans and give them some light and love and have some fun?”

“There are numerous celebrities out there that post stuff and influencers, and they’re out there making money every single day,” he added. “But no, let’s drag Tori Spelling. Let’s give her a hard time.” (RELATED: Emilia Clarke Offers Chance For Virtual Dinner In Exchange For Coronavirus Relief Donations)

Spelling received backlash after charging fans for virtual meet and greets. It is unclear if any of the money was going to be donated to coronavirus relief funds. Other stars have been doing fundraiser-style meet and greets, including Kristen Bell and Emilia Clarke. McDermott claimed Spelling is just “trying to make a living.”

“She’s simply trying to make a living, trying to provide for her family and provide some entertainment,” McDermott added. “You want to drag some people? Why don’t you go and drag people who are making millions of dollars doing this? Everybody reads this and they jump down her throat. How do you know she’s not giving part of this to charity?”