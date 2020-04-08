Trump Beats Out Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian And Other Stars As Most Clicked Celebrity During Coronavirus

President Donald Trump beat out stars like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and even the Kardashian-Jenner crew as the most clicked celebrity during the coronavirus outbreak.

Click Intelligence, a leading digital marketing agency, released a list on Wednesday of the top twenty most popular public figures on the internet during the pandemic and it shows Trump coming out on top. And it wasn’t even close. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

“The agency, Click Intelligence, analysed publicly available data including social media followers, Google search results and Google clicks to determine which public figure has proved most popular during the coronavirus lockdown so far,” the release explained. “Donald Trump leads the race, beating notable public figures including Taylor Swift, Bill Gates, the Kardashian sisters and Barack Obama to win the title for March 2020.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

According to the report:

According to the research, the 45th President of the United States was the most searched for public figure on Google in March 2020, with almost 1 billion (992,000,000) search results, followed by Taylor Swift at 553,000,000.

“Donald Trump has 94 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram and earned 17 million more clicks on Google than any other celebrity on the list,” the release added.

The Top 10 List looks like the following:

1. Donald Trump

2. Taylor Swift

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

4. Justin Bieber

5. Kim Kardashian

6. Bill Gates

7. Drake

8. Kylie Jenner

9. Barack Obama

10. Kevin Hart

“From our research, interest in celebrity culture is as strong as ever, with millions still keenly following and watching the daily lives of their favorite public figures,” James Owen, co-founder of the agency said.

“Donald Trump has always been a controversial figure, and in his current role as President of the United States it’s no wonder so many people are Googling him, but to think that he’s overtaken celebs like the Kardashians and Taylor Swift was a real surprise to us,” he added. ” It seems that in these trying times, people are rightly or wrongly getting their celebrity and political ‘fix’ in one place – Donald Trump.”