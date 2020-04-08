Gmail Down As Users Complain Of Outages

Gmail went down for an extended period of time Wednesday morning as the popular google mail system experienced outages.
“I’m not getting any emails from Gmail and I can’t send. Is Gmail down?”one user asked, according to The Sun. Making matters worse, the outage comes at a time when millions of Americans are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
BREAKING: Gmail down and ‘not working’ as Google’s email app suffers mystery outage https://t.co/VW5oexZkq5 pic.twitter.com/3TGla04xZA
— The Sun (@TheSun) April 8, 2020
Companies across the U.S. and the globe rely on Gmail for work operations, but this is not the first time Google or one of its products has experienced an outage, as the website experienced multiple outages last year. The entire Google website went down late last year, and before that mass web outages that occurred last summer took out Google Cloud, Snapchat, YouTube, and various other popular forms of online media.