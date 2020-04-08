Investigation Discovery Is Making A New Series About Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin

Investigation Discovery (ID) is making a new series about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Following the insane success of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on Netflix, ID will now make a new series about the situation, according to Variety. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

The new series will be told from Joe Exotic’s view and “asks questions such as whether Baskin orchestrated Lewis’ disappearance to take control of his estate,” according to the same report.

Baskin’s former husband Don Lewis went missing without any trace back in the 1990s. His disappearance plays a heavy role in “Tiger King,” and sounds like it’ll only play a larger role in the new series from ID.

I’m all in on this, and I can promise you there are millions of other fans out there who feel the exact same way.

“Tiger King” was incredible. The feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is so crazy that it’s almost hard to believe it was even real.

Yet, it was very real, and insanely entertaining.

Now, we’re getting another series focused on Carole through the eyes of Joe. Can’t wait because that sounds like a factory of pure electricity.

There’s no official release date yet for the new series, but I’ll be sure to keep you all up to date because this sounds like it’s going to be awesome.