Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dies At 73 From Coronavirus Complications

Singer-Songwriter John Prine passed away Tuesday due to coronavirus complications.

Prine’s family first announced the diagnosis on March 29 on his social media accounts.

“Yes, we can confirm on behalf of the Prine family — John died today at Vanderbilt due to complications of Covid-19,” Prine’s publicist confirmed to CNN.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the family shared on Twitter. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.” (RELATED: Singer-Songwriter John Prine In Critical Condition After Contracting Coronavirus)

John Prine’s diagnosis came after his wife Fiona Whelan Prine revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17. She noted she was quarantined from Prine and they were both in isolation at the time.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020



“This is hard news for us to share,” Prine’s family added in the statement at the time. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you.”

Prine was working as a postal carrier when his music career first took off in 1970. His hits over the years include “Paradise,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello In There” and “Far From Me.”