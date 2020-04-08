‘You’re A Disgrace’: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Purging WHO Of Communist ‘Collaborators’

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley sharply criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday on Twitter, accusing its leader of collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.

Hawley made the comments after President Donald Trump hinted Tuesday that the U.S. may put a hold on funding contributions to the WHO over its “China-centric” handling of the coronavirus. WHO officials have repeatedly parroted propaganda from Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s regime, even as the nation’s official coronavirus data has been largely debunked.

Oh really, @DrTedros? Body bags? You’re a disgrace. The US shouldn’t give a cent more to the #WHO until you and all other Chinese Communist Party collaborators are removed https://t.co/9bJTUlPGrb — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 8, 2020

Hawley’s outburst came in response to WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ statement to Trump regarding a potential funding freeze. He advised Trump to stop “politicizing” the crisis if he wanted to avoid “more body-bags.”

China’s official statistics — which the WHO endorses — have significantly downplayed both deaths and cases of the coronavirus in the country, according to both media and the U.S. intelligence community. (RELATED: The CIA Is Trying To Find China’s Real Coronavirus Numbers)

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

By mid-March, the U.S. intelligence community had reportedly concluded that China was actively falsifying its coronavirus cases and death numbers during and after the outbreak in Wuhan. The official statistics say just over 2,500 people died of the virus in the city of 11 million, but new reports suggest the true number is over 40,000.

The number rose based on the output of burial urns from the city’s eight mortuaries, which sent out roughly 3,500 total per day between March 23 and April 4. (RELATED: Elite American Institutions Keep Bowing To Communist China… Over And Over Again)

The U.S. donated more than $401 million to the WHO in 2017, compared to China’s $10 million.