Kylie Jenner Becomes The World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For Second Year In A Row

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row.

Jenner, 22, was included as the youngest in Forbes’ yearly list published Tuesday.

This is the second year that Jenner has landed the number one spot on the list. In November, the beauty mogul sold a 51% stake of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty for $600 million.

Jenner’s status as the youngest self-made billionaire sparked backlash last year, with many criticizing the title due to her family. Jenner is the youngest child of Kris and Caitlin Jenner.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under,” Jenner said at the time. “Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Claims She’s Not A Self-Made Billionaire: ‘I Used 100’ Percent ‘Of My Own Money’)

“I used 100 [percent] of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that,” she added.

Jenner then backtracked a little bit saying she did have help, although not financially, and used her huge social media platforms to help sell her beauty products.

To me, it doesn’t really matter how much help Jenner had in running her business. If she wasn’t given any money from Kris or Caitlin, then she’s self-made. She was modeling way before she started Kylie Cosmetics and even has a brand collaboration with sister Kendall Jenner and Pacsun.

I’m sure people will be up in arms about this again though.