Learn How To Produce Your Very Own Music While You’re Stuck At Home

Now a few weeks into the social distancing movement, we’ll admit that vegging inside can start to lose its luster after a while. But instead of feeling down, why not use your free time to acquire new skills you’ve never had the time to focus on before?

If you’ve ever wanted to dip your toes into the music industry, whether it be as a songwriter, a DJ or even a music manager, The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X is right up your alley! This incredible 9-course bundle teaches you just about everything you need to know about working professionally in the world of music. And the best part about it all? You can complete all the courses at your own pace from the comfort of your own home!

Each of the dynamic courses — led by Thomas George, an experienced music producer, composer, and audio engineer with over a decade of songwriting experience — gives you access to hours of lectures and hands-on lessons, all geared toward a different facet of the music industry. Even if you’ve never sat down at a switchboard in your life, you’ll learn all about how to navigate through highly-regarded audio programs like Logic Pro X, Studio One 4 and Ableton Live 10.

You’ll also be exposed to the many avenues of creating music, from how to compose digital melodies and loops as a DJ to understanding the art of music mastering and mixing like a real-deal studio engineer. And while there’s a lot to learn in the realm of music production, there’s no reason to feel overwhelmed. That’s because each course is incredibly easy-to-follow and is chock-full of real-life audio examples to learn from.

Along with the creative side of music production, you’ll also become privy to the business side of things. Through the bundle’s DIY Music Business 101 course, you’ll gain an understanding of basic concepts like copyright, royalties, and publishing so that you’ll be prepared for whatever comes your way as you maintain a successful music career. You’ll even learn how to get your music out to the masses without dealing with record labels, making good use of the online tools you already have at your fingertips.

People are praising the courses in The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X — so why not make it work for you?

“This is one of the finest musical courses I’ve seen. I’ve gained a deeper understanding of how to compose a song and actually completed a project even though I use a different DAW.” – Les Gaines

“Perfect timing! I was immediately able to apply what was taught in this module to a project I am working on – more specifically, using multi-out to add effects to a specific instrument from Ultrabeat.” – Carlos Souza

Ready to take the first steps to building your lucrative music career? Now’s a perfect time since The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Bundle is over 90% off, making it just $50!

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');