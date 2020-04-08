US

WATCH: Man In Medical Mask Sucker Punches Police Officer In NYC

pjimage(83)

Daily Caller edit. Twitter screenshots.

Justin Caruso Contributor
Font Size:

A video posted online Tuesday night shows a man wearing a medical mask sucker-punching an NYPD officer in the Bronx.

In the video, posted online by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, two officers can be seen making an arrest on a suspect.

A small crowd gathers around the scene while some people are filming on their smartphones. Then, a man in a medical mask walks up and punches the officer in the head.

The man takes off while the officer follows on foot. According to a tweet from NYPD 52nd Precinct, the suspect was found hiding in a Bodega and was arrested.

New York City has been the area most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. (RELATED: Cuomo Paints Dire Picture Of Coronavirus In New York, Expects ‘Wave’ Of Patients To Flood Hospitals)

Last summer, NYPD officers were repeatedly doused with water and hit with objects while on the street, which enraged police unions, who blamed Mayor Bill De Blasio.