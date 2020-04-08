WATCH: Man In Medical Mask Sucker Punches Police Officer In NYC

A video posted online Tuesday night shows a man wearing a medical mask sucker-punching an NYPD officer in the Bronx.

In the video, posted online by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, two officers can be seen making an arrest on a suspect.

A small crowd gathers around the scene while some people are filming on their smartphones. Then, a man in a medical mask walks up and punches the officer in the head.

This behavior is vile and disgusting. Our officers are risking their health and safety every day. This type of anti-cop behavior starts with our elected officials who are constantly silent when our cops are assaulted for simply wearing the shield. pic.twitter.com/h88KRdSLXo

— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) April 8, 2020