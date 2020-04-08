WATCH: Man In Medical Mask Sucker Punches Police Officer In NYC

A video posted online Tuesday night shows a man wearing a medical mask sucker-punching an NYPD officer in the Bronx.
In the video, posted online by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, two officers can be seen making an arrest on a suspect.
A small crowd gathers around the scene while some people are filming on their smartphones. Then, a man in a medical mask walks up and punches the officer in the head.
This behavior is vile and disgusting. Our officers are risking their health and safety every day. This type of anti-cop behavior starts with our elected officials who are constantly silent when our cops are assaulted for simply wearing the shield. pic.twitter.com/h88KRdSLXo
The man takes off while the officer follows on foot. According to a tweet from NYPD 52nd Precinct, the suspect was found hiding in a Bodega and was arrested.
The officer who was assaulted, pursued and apprehended the perpetrator, cowardly hiding inside a bodega. He is now in our cells. BX DA has been provided this video as well as our body worn cameras to assist in prosecution.
New York City has been the area most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. (RELATED: Cuomo Paints Dire Picture Of Coronavirus In New York, Expects ‘Wave’ Of Patients To Flood Hospitals)
Last summer, NYPD officers were repeatedly doused with water and hit with objects while on the street, which enraged police unions, who blamed Mayor Bill De Blasio.