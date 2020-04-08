Maryland Receives 1,158 New Cases Of Coronavirus In One Day

The Maryland Department of Health reported a spike of 1,158 news cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday totaling the number of confirmed cases to 5,529.

Currently, there are nearly 400,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the Washington Post. resulting in 12,911 deaths. The global death count stands at 83,471 with 1,447,466 cases worldwide.

"Today, @MDHealthDept reports 5,529 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 1,158 cases since yesterday," the department of health said on Twitter. "Maryland has 124 deaths, 32,933 negative tests and 365 patients have been released from isolation."

Last week Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined a large number of states in implementing a stay-at-home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Hogan warned that the virus could spread to thousands of homes including hospitals, nursing homes, and definitions center, the Baltimore Sun reports.