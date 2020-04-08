First Lady’s 2020 Commemorative Easter Egg Reveal Goes Virtual For The First Time Due To Coronavirus

The First Lady’s 2020 Commemorative Easter Egg reveal was not presented to Melania Trump at the White House this year and instead went virtual due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Historically we do this unveil at the White House,” Ashley Richardson, Senior Director, for the American Egg Board, told The Daily Caller Tuesday. “But this year will be a virtual unveiling at https://www.incredibleegg.org.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

The American Egg Board, on behalf of America’s egg farmers, officially unveiled the annual egg via a digital gallery Wednesday, which includes photography from the previous years’ stunning commemorative Eggs as well as behind-the-scenes footage of how this year’s creation came to be. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Richardson shared details about this year’s contribution and admitted it is truly “one of our most unique eggs” to date, because it “encompasses the talents of three artists.”

“Which we have never had three involved before,” she added, while explaining that the “inspiration” for the 2020 egg comes “from artwork of the children of Americans egg farmers.”

The three who helped create this year’s stunning “Be Best” egg are Quentin Oliver of Rockford, Ill., who created the design, award-winning Salt Lake City egg artist Brian Baity who carved and painted the egg and Laura J. Schiller, of Westminster, Colo., who created the polymer clay book and brought “the book to life.”

The Senior Director of the AEB said the pages of the book were purposely left blank and it represents the “endless potential of America’s children.”

The values of the first lady’s initiative, “kindness, positivity, and community” appears on front of the egg in the three hearts in the tree and on the back, with the words spelled out in the gold leaf.

Without the presentation at the WH and the annual Easter Egg Roll, this year’s event is obviously different than previous years. One of the things, that was going to be part of the 2020 annual WH event was the creation of a “pop up museum of all of the ladies eggs,” Ashley explained. Those plans have been “rolled over” now to the 2021 event.

The tradition of the commemorative egg being presented to the WH dates back for more than 40 years, with the first one in being given in 1977 when it was presented to then-first daughter Amy Carter.

“Overall we are just really excited to be able to help Americans be able to celebrate Easter at home,” Richardson added. And said folks can check out the website at https://www.incredibleegg.org to learn ways they can create everything from their own Easter egg roll in the backyard to how to dye easter eggs naturally with supplies they already have in their pantry.

In addition, they plan to donate some 65,000 eggs to area food banks in the Washington, D.C., area to help meet the increased demand that they are seeing due to the pandemic.

Last year, American egg farmers donated 40 million eggs across the country and there has already been an increase in those donations this year.