Mike Gundy Wants Football Players To Start Practicing Again Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy wants players to get back to practicing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, football programs across America are shut down until further notice because of the virus, and nobody knows when things will return to normal. Well, if it's left up to the iconic Big 12 coach, we'll be back on the field by May 1.

Gundy said the following in part about the need for football and bringing players back, according to Dylan Buckingham:

In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them. They’re all in good shape. They’re all 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22-year-olds. They’re healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have. There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them. And people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.

You can listen to some audio of Gundy’s conference call below.

Mike Gundy has said he hopes to have players back by May 1st at #OKState. He says he’s trying to “find answers and solutions based on what situation we’re in right now.” Here’s his comments which some consider controversial. pic.twitter.com/kluGogKj4H — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 7, 2020

Here is some audio of what Gundy was saying about the May 1st target date. Interesting stuff… #okstate https://t.co/TJr7v67SFx pic.twitter.com/U0Vacd7BF3 — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) April 7, 2020

While Gundy might be ready for athletes to return sooner than later, Oklahoma State officials might not be anywhere close to that point.

The university released a statement saying it “will not compromise the health and wellbeing of our campus community.”

#OKState’s official statement on Mike Gundy’s comments from his teleconference this morning. pic.twitter.com/t1W3mp7c6M — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 7, 2020

Is Mike Gundy a football guy or is Mike Gundy a football guy? The answer is “yes.” Does science back up anything he said?

It might. It might not. Do you think he cares? Hell no. Mike Gundy is about winning football games. You can’t do that if you’re not on campus practicing.

I appreciate Gundy’s bluntness on the situation. He recognizes they need testing, and he also recognizes they need the money from football.

Say whatever you want about the man, but you can’t ever claim he’s not a straight shooter.

We’ll see if Gundy gets his wish. I hope he does if things are safe just because it would be a sign we’re returning to normal. Either way, the man’s bluntness has once again won the day.