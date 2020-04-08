POLL: 62% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The College Football Season

People seem to be becoming less concerned about coronavirus impacting the college football season.

In my latest poll on the topic, I asked for the third time if people were worried about the virus impacting college football.

Not a single team in America is practicing during the pandemic, and nobody seems to know when they’ll get back to work. However, people seem to be trending in a positive direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,554 voters, 62% of people think the season will be impacted.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2020

The last time I ran this poll March 31, 73% of people thought the season would be impacted. When I asked March 20, 63.4% of people expected there to be an impact.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football and NFL seasons? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

It appears like people are becoming a little more optimistic as we get closer to the season starting. Honestly, I’m not sure why.

I haven’t seen anything to suggest that we’ll be back to playing football anytime soon. Yet, people are starting to believe we will be.

Am I happy the public opinion is shifting considerably in favor of the season happening as scheduled? Without a doubt, but I’m also trying to curb expectations during a pandemic.

At the same time, I hope like hell all the people who voted no in these three polls turn out to be correct.

Let us know in the comments if you think the season will be impacted!