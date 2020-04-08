Editorial

POLL: 62% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The College Football Season

Iowa v Wisconsin

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
People seem to be becoming less concerned about coronavirus impacting the college football season.

In my latest poll on the topic, I asked for the third time if people were worried about the virus impacting college football.

Not a single team in America is practicing during the pandemic, and nobody seems to know when they’ll get back to work. However, people seem to be trending in a positive direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,554 voters, 62% of people think the season will be impacted.

The last time I ran this poll March 31, 73% of people thought the season would be impacted. When I asked March 20, 63.4% of people expected there to be an impact.

It appears like people are becoming a little more optimistic as we get closer to the season starting. Honestly, I’m not sure why.

I haven’t seen anything to suggest that we’ll be back to playing football anytime soon. Yet, people are starting to believe we will be.

Am I happy the public opinion is shifting considerably in favor of the season happening as scheduled? Without a doubt, but I’m also trying to curb expectations during a pandemic.

At the same time, I hope like hell all the people who voted no in these three polls turn out to be correct.

Let us know in the comments if you think the season will be impacted!