Betting On Presidential Election In West Virginia Taken Down After Being Up For Only 15 Minutes

Betting on the upcoming Presidential election didn’t last long in West Virginia.

According to The Action Network, odds were offered by FanDuel in West Virginia on Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the upcoming election. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the odds were taken down 15 minutes after going up. A person from the state lottery told Legal Sports Report that somebody might have “jumped before being given approval.”

Gambling on politics certainly had a very short life in America. You’ve been able to bet offshore on the presidential election for a long time, but it’s not been allowed in America.

It looked like West Virginia was going to push forward to be the first state to accept bets on politics.

The question now is whether or not political gambling will ever be allowed to return in America. I don’t expect it to happen soon.

Despite the fact you’ve been able to do it offshore for a long time, gambling on politics has always been taboo in America, and Vegas has never allowed it.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not holding my breath for it to be back anytime soon.