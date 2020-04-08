Betting On Presidential Election In West Virginia Taken Down After Being Up For Only 15 Minutes

Betting on the upcoming Presidential election didn’t last long in West Virginia.

According to The Action Network, odds were offered by FanDuel in West Virginia on Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the upcoming election. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the odds were taken down 15 minutes after going up. A person from the state lottery told Legal Sports Report that somebody might have “jumped before being given approval.”

Updated with statement from a lottery spokesperson to @PlayWV: “It is my understanding that we were asked by the sportsbooks to allow betting on the presidential election and it is being reviewed. I think possibly someone jumped before being given an approval.” https://t.co/0H1UXF9b1U — Legal Sports Report (@LSPReport) April 8, 2020

Gambling on politics certainly had a very short life in America. You’ve been able to bet offshore on the presidential election for a long time, but it’s not been allowed in America.

It looked like West Virginia was going to push forward to be the first state to accept bets on politics.

BREAKING: For the first time ever, a state has approved gambling on the US Presidential Election. The West Virginia Lottery has approved @FDSportsbook to offer odds on the election immediately. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 7, 2020

.@FDSportsbook‘s political offerings live in West Virginia… ???? pic.twitter.com/Vqmuaa9Hav — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 8, 2020

The question now is whether or not political gambling will ever be allowed to return in America. I don’t expect it to happen soon.

Despite the fact you’ve been able to do it offshore for a long time, gambling on politics has always been taboo in America, and Vegas has never allowed it.

FULL STORY: @FDSportsbook will become first U.S. sportsbook to legally offer Presidential Election betting in West Virginia. They’ll open Donald Trump as a -110 favorite vs. Joe Biden (+125): https://t.co/QIcLE6r5aH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 7, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not holding my breath for it to be back anytime soon.