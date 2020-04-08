REPORT: UFC 249 Will Take Place At The Tachi Palace Casino Resort

Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson’s fight at UFC 249 has reportedly found a location.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White has been adamant that the fights will continue for UFC 249, but a location wasn’t known for a long time. Now, it seems like we have an answer.

According to The New York Times, UFC 249 will take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California. There’s been no official announcement from White or the UFC just yet. Holding the fight on tribal land means the UFC doesn’t have to follow California’s executive order, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The news was first broken by Jeff Sherwood on Twitter.

Honestly, good for Dana White. He’s a businessman, he’s trying to move the needle and people desperately need our sports back.

If he can guarantee safety, then let the fights happen. I also enjoy somebody giving a massive middle finger to authority, and that’s what White is doing with UFC 249 rolling forward.

The UFC hosting fights in April could also be the first domino that goes down in sports returning. Once one league can prove it’s possible, then I think more and more leagues will follow.

Tune in April 18 on ESPN+ PPV to watch Ferguson and Gaethje do battle. It should be a fun time!