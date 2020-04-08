‘Thank You To Elizabeth Warren’: Trump Credits MA Senator With Tanking Bernie’s Campaign

President Donald Trump credited Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren with tanking the presidential campaign of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders announced Wednesday that he would be suspending his campaign, and he was still giving his exit speech when Trump took to Twitter to respond to the development. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race)

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump tweeted.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Despite referring to Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, as “a decent man,” Sanders said that he did not intend to simply hand over the delegates he earned in the primary contests so far — and that he intended to continue amassing delegates in order to influence the party’s platform going into the general election.

Bernie: “I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man” — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 8, 2020

Bernie says he will remain on the ballot to amass delegates in order to have influence at the convention towards the Democratic platform — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 8, 2020

Trump offered a few more thoughts on the development, remarking on Sanders’ plan to continue amassing delegates and suggesting that some of Sanders’ supporters might be unwilling to shift their support to Biden.

Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020