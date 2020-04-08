Tua Tagovailoa Talks Relationship With Nick Saban, Says It Took Off Once He Became The Starter

Tua Tagovailoa thinks his relationship with Alabama football coach Nick Saban really grew once he became the starter.

Tua famously took over for Jalen Hurts in the national title game against Georgia, led a comeback and was the starter after that for the Crimson Tide. It was always crystal clear he was super close with Saban, and now he’s shined a bit of a light on the relationship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The electric quarterback told Colin Cowherd the following during a Tuesday interview about his relationship with the six-time national champion:

He was just our coach. He was someone who we all looked up to, especially because of the success he’d had throughout the course of his years at Alabama. I would say it kicked off more so when I became the starter of the football team. I spent a lot more time with him in his office. He’d want more meetings just individually with me, and we’d go about talking about things we could do to help the team.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Coach Saban was someone who we all looked up to, especially because of the success he’d had at Alabama. I would say my relationship kicked off when I became the starter.” — @Tuaamann pic.twitter.com/y8EB1F5sne — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2020

Saban pulling Jalen Hurts for Tua in the second half of the title game a couple years back will go down as one of the wildest moments in college football history.

He benched one of the best quarterbacks in America to play a true freshman. We all know how it ended. Tua launched a deep touchdown pass and secured a win for Alabama.

After taking over as the starter, Tua had one hell of an impressive college football career under Nick Saban’s leadership.

If I’m an NFL GM or coach, I want a guy Saban has vouched for and entrusted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Oct 20, 2019 at 5:25pm PDT

Now, it’s time to find out what Tua will do in the pros. I certainly know I wouldn’t want to bet against the young man. He’s a hell of a player and I think he’ll do very well at the highest level of football.