Tyler Perry Pays For All The Groceries During Seniors Hour At Stores Across Atlanta And Louisiana

Tyler Perry proved once again to be one of the best after reports surfaced Wednesday that he paid for groceries during senior’s hour in Atlanta and Louisiana stores.

The 50-year-old actor surprised shoppers at 44 Kroger grocery stores across the state and at 29 more stores in his hometown of New Orleans by paying the bill for the seniors groceries during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

“CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area

@Kroger stores,” a reporter in Atlanta tweeted, along with snaps of shoppers reacting to Perry’s generosity. “Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks!” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores. Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! pic.twitter.com/MIm7F5Hssr — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) April 8, 2020

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman for Kroger shared with the outlet.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” he added. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.’

One gentlemen, Phil Kloer, who used to work for the outlet, said he was “dumbstruck” when he found out that Perry had covered his $290 dollar grocery bill. Kloer said he’s still has a job, so he decided pay it forward and immediately donated $300 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.