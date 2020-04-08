US

Washington D.C. Has Worst 24 Hours, Reports 229 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that Washington, D.C. had reported 229 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7, marking the district’s worst 24 hours for new coronavirus cases.

“The District’s reported data for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 includes 229 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 1,440,” Bowser wrote in a tweet, linking to D.C.’s coronavirus website for statistics.

According to D.C.’s coronavirus site, there are 1,440 positive cases out of 8,283 people tested in the capital.

There have so far been 27 deaths and 361 recoveries.

On Monday, there were 114 new cases.

A Daily Caller analysis indicates that since Mayor Bowser began giving daily updates on coronavirus in March, Tuesday has the highest reported amount of new cases.

The previous day for highest new case number was Friday, April 4, when 145 new cases were reported.

Mayor Bowser instituted a strict stay-at-home order for D.C. on March 30th.

The order warns residents that anyone who “willfully violates the stay-at-home order may be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, subject to a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or both.”

One of Bowser’s staffers also reportedly died due to the virus. (RELATED: Report: Washington, D.C. Ranks 10th In The Nation For Most Aggressive Measures Against Coronavirus)