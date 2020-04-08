‘If You Don’t Want More Body Bags’: World Health Organization Director Hits Back At Trump

The director of the World Health Organization warned President Donald Trump to “refrain from politicizing” the coronavirus pandemic “if you don’t want many more body bags.”

Trump suggested Tuesday he would cut off U.S. funding for the WHO over the organization’s response to the outbreak, and their relationships with China. According to Bloomberg, the U.S. intelligence community concluded China had lied about the initial COVID-19 outbreak by under-reporting deaths.

“If you don’t want many more body bags you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine politicizing COVID,” WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said to reporters on Wednesday. “My short message is please quarantine politicizing COVID – the unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus. Without unity we assure you even any country that may have a better system will be in more trouble. That’s our message.”

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy, they should come together to fight it and the rest of G-20 should come together to fight it, and the rest of the world should come together and fight it.” (RELATED: Here’s How Pro-Beijing Outlet Phoenix TV Made It Into The White House Coronavirus Press Briefing)

Tedros went on to to address alleged racists comments that have made against him saying, “I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, Black or Negro. I’m proud of being Black, proud of being Negro…I don’t care to be honest…even death threats. I don’t give a damn.”

“We’re going to put a hold on the money sent to the WHO. We’re gonna put a very powerful hold on it,” Trump initially said at Tuesday’s press conference. He later walked back those comments adding the administration was going to “look at” cutting off aid to the organization.