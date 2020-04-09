Adam Sandler Reacts To Ariana Grande’s ‘Waterboy’ Reenactment And The Clip Will Make Your Day

Adam Sandler caught wind of Ariana Grande’s reenactment of his famous character Bobby Boucher from “Waterboy” and it is probably the best thing you will see today.

The 53-year-old actor tweeted Thursday to his millions of followers, "A tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama," along with a retweet of the 26-year-old pop singer's video playing the famed waterboy from the classic 1998 comedy.

WATCH:

A tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama. https://t.co/jxKgcYa5Xq — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 9, 2020

In the video, the "7 Rings" hitmaker dons a black eye with her hair pulled back as she plays the character of Boucher while having a conversation via video with Mama Boucher (played by her mom Joan Grande) as well as Kathy Bates and Vicki Vallencourt (played by Elizabeth Gillies) who took on the role as Fairuza Balk's character, per E! News.

“Another super productive day,” the “Thank U, Next” star captioned her post.

Grande’s clip is just the latest from entertainers who continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak and have taken instead to their social media accounts.

Others include the likes of late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, and singers like John Legend, Garth Brooks and many more.