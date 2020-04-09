Americans Under 65 Are Dying From Coronavirus At A Much Greater Rate Than In Other Countries — Why?

The number of Americans under the age of 65 who have died from coronavirus remains low but is still astronomically higher than the same rates in other countries.

Daily Caller White House correspondents Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down Thursday to review a new study on the subject and discuss why exactly it’s happening..

WATCH:

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!