Be Prepared Whether You Are Stuck At Home Or On The Road

Prepping for a disaster could become even more disastrous if you prepare in the wrong way. Imagine establishing a lock-down security protocol only for the power to go out. Or packing the most intricate first aid kit only for your home to be inaccessible when it comes time to use it.

We’ve done our best to provide you with optimal preparation for blackouts and an a well-stocked first aid kit, but there still exists the risk of being caught off guard or away from what you’ve already planned for.

In this case, OutbreakProvisions has modelled a product meant for multiple locations, to provide supplies for the home, automobile and any other location of your choosing.

This preparedness pack provides three-in-one preparation for up to four people for at least 72 hours. One of the more impressive parts about these packs are their incredible shelf life. Whereas most prepacked foods or ready-to-eat meals (MREs) carry a lifespan of one to two years (usually capping out at 36 months), the nutrition in the OutbreakProvisions pack is suitable for storage of up to five years; this includes:

24 — 4 oz. Water Pouches

24 — 400-Calorie Food Bars (9600 Calories)

40 — Water Purification Tablets – each tablet purifies 1 liter of water

4 — 1-Liter Hydration Bags with Straw

The above is included in your survival kit, along with a plethora of key items like an emergency 4-in-1 radio flashlight (a real thing), candle, glow sticks, survival whistle and waterproof matches.

You’ll also appreciate the thoroughness of the aforementioned car kit, which is rather unique even for a survival brand. This can be coupled with your disaster packs or as a standalone – and very handy – compilation of helpful items for your car which includes: an emergency survival blanket, body warmer and emergency poncho.

While the above pertains mostly to what you’ll need if you’re stranded, the following items help with actual roadside assistance. Items like a 10 Ft. tow rope, jumper cables, tire inflator and more cover most of the bases for what you might run into on the roadways.

In addition to the auto kit, many other items cover a wide swath of emergency situations, not just auto-related. For example, you might need a steel, mini pry-bar if your car gets banged up, or, you may need it to escape a building whilst being chased by zombies, who knows?

While we wouldn’t recommend using a roll of duct tape on zombies, having it along with a pocket knife and leather-palm gloves is helpful nonetheless.

Rounding out this three-in-one kit are some more essentials that are important for hygiene along the way. Yes, blending in with the zombies’ stench is important, but not every disaster scenario has to involve a putrid smell. That’s why the hygiene portion of the pack includes toilet bags (with chemicals), an air freshener and four sets of the following: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, wet wipes and tissue.

Last but not least, the mini pack that you can put pretty much anywhere in case of an emergency; your garage, your basement or that hidden room behind your bookshelf that only you and your butler know about. The mini pack contains smaller portions of nutrition (4 oz. water pouch, 400-calorie food bar), and other survival must-haves like a multi-tool pocket knife, lantern, waterproof matches and a five-in-one survival whistle provide some piece of mind if you can’t have everything you need, everywhere you want.

OutbreakProvisions really thought of everything this time around, but if you’re keen or a stickler, let us know anything that’s missing in the pack that they should add in. Keeping in mind that N95 masks have been removed due to high demand and relocation to those who need them most.

Think you have a better survival pack? Show us, we aren’t scared…yet.

