Be Prepared Whether You Are Stuck At Home Or On The Road

Prepping for a disaster could become even more disastrous if you prepare in the wrong way. Imagine establishing a lock-down security protocol only for the power to go out. Or packing the most intricate first aid kit only for your home to be inaccessible when it comes time to use it.
We’ve done our best to provide you with optimal preparation for blackouts and an a well-stocked first aid kit, but there still exists the risk of being caught off guard or away from what you’ve already planned for.
In this case, OutbreakProvisions has modelled a product meant for multiple locations, to provide supplies for the home, automobile and any other location of your choosing.
This preparedness pack provides three-in-one preparation for up to four people for at least 72 hours. One of the more impressive parts about these packs are their incredible shelf life. Whereas most prepacked foods or ready-to-eat meals (MREs) carry a lifespan of one to two years (usually capping out at 36 months), the nutrition in the OutbreakProvisions pack is suitable for storage of up to five years; this includes:
24 — 4 oz. Water Pouches
24 — 400-Calorie Food Bars (9600 Calories)
40 — Water Purification Tablets – each tablet purifies 1 liter of water
4 — 1-Liter Hydration Bags with Straw
The above is included in your survival kit, along with a plethora of key items like an emergency 4-in-1 radio flashlight (a real thing), candle, glow sticks, survival whistle and waterproof matches.
You’ll also appreciate the thoroughness of the aforementioned car kit, which is rather unique even for a survival brand. This can be coupled with your disaster packs or as a standalone – and very handy – compilation of helpful items for your car which includes: an emergency survival blanket, body warmer and emergency poncho.
