All CFL Players Could Be Free Agents If Season Is Suspended

A specific clause in the standard player contracts could mean that all CFL players could become free agents.

The first preseason game of the CFL is set for May 24 and the season start is scheduled for June 11th. Major Canadian cities, like Calgary and Toronto, have banned major public gatherings until late June. That ban includes all major sporting events like hockey games and Canadian football. (RELATED: NHL Players Across League Foster Dogs During Coronavirus Pause)

All CFL player contracts contain a clause that reads: “It is mutually understood and agreed that if the operation of the Canadian Football League is suspended, this Contract shall immediately be terminated and the remuneration to be paid to the Player shall be on the basis as provided by Paragraph 11 herein.” Compensation like report and pass bonuses, salaries, and playtime incentives are not given until the season begins but signing bonuses and off-season bonuses have already been paid. Players who received off-season bonuses would also not be required to to pay back the organization, according to 3rd Down Nation.

Players that were granted free agency status could be recruited by either the NFL or XFL. Both of those leagues, however, are also experiencing uncertainty with their seasons due to the coronavirus shutdown.