Cannonball Record Broken During Coronavirus – 26 Hours 38 Minutes

A cross-country race, known as the Cannonball, reportedly has a new record holder with 26 hours and 38 minutes during the the coronavirus outbreak

The group of drivers reportedly took off in a white 2019 Audi A8 sedan on the race. which takes place as teams drive across the country from New York To Los Angeles in hopes of being the fastest, with less traffic on the road due to the pandemic and set a new record, according to RoadandTrack.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing)

WATCH:

According to the report:

They started at the Red Ball Garage in New York City at 11:15 pm on April 4, and ended less than 27 hours later at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, the traditional start and end points of a Cannonball attempt.

News of the teams alleged new record surfaced first on Facebook after a friend posted a picture of the Audi situated among several other high-end cars, with its trunk open. The read out showed the auxiliary fuel tanks—along with the team’s alleged time. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes Close To Recommending Complete Shut Down Of Bars And Restaurants)

The last record holder, Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt and Berkeley Chadwick set a new record for the speed race in November, with 27 Hours 25 Minutes, per RoadandTrack.com.

The trio maintained an average speed of 103 mph during the race in a souped-up all-wheel drive 2015 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG sedan.

“I didn’t want to break the record by minutes,” Toman shared at the time. “I didn’t want anyone else trying and I didn’t want to do it again.”

The record they beat was one set in 2013 by Ed Bolian and Dave Black in 28 hours and 50 minutes for the cross-country race.

Bolian admitted, that it wasn’t his team who beat the record when rumors began surfacing this week about the 26 hour and 38 minute record.

“It was not me,” Bolian shared, when asked by the outlet about the new record. “Do I think this is the best use of time while the country is staying in during a pandemic? Probably not, but for me to say it’s awful is like a cocaine dealer saying a heroin dealer is awful.”

The Cannonball Baker Sea-to Shinning Sea Memorial Trophy Dash was first started by Brock Yates, a famous editor at Car and Driver magazine in 1971. He organized four of the illegal cross-country races throughout the 1970s.

Previous speed record holders include, David Diem and Doug Turner, who set a 32-hour, 7-minute record in 1983 and Alex Roy and Dave Maher topped in 2006 with 31 hours and 4 minutes.