Cardi B Blames Young People For Bernie Sanders Suspending His Presidential Campaign

Rapper Cardi B slammed young people and blamed them for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ suspended presidential campaign.

During the rant Wednesday on Instagram Live, Cardi warned about a second term for President Donald Trump, according to a report published by Fox News.

Cardi B talks about the Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders dropping out of the 2020 democratic race, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdAfp403Mw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2020

“As you guys know, Bernie dropped out of the race,” Cardi’s rant began. “He dropped out of the race. And you know he dropped out of the race? I’m guessing he dropped out because, I’m seeing, he probably saw that he didn’t have a good chance at winning,”

Cardi called out young people for being vocal of their support for the Vermont senator, but not turning out to vote. (RELATED: Cardi B Is Disappointed In The Lack Of Sex During Quarantine)

“The s**t that gets me mad about it is that it’s like, I see a lot of young people … on the Internet always lying. You mother f**kers, you young mother f**krs, I’m getting sick of y’all,” she continued. “I’m about to start hanging out with my grandma’s friends because they vote!”

“Y’all be like ‘we love Bernie.’ I’ve been seeing all over Twitter like, y’all love Bernie, y’all love Bernie, but you all wasn’t voting, y’all wasn’t voting! What the f**k was up with that?” she continued.

Cardi then pivoted into talking about the presumed Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t really know much about Biden but I’m going to have to get … I’m going to have to start researching him, and researching him, and learning more about this man because … whoever the f**k,” Cardi said. “I do not want 45 to be president again.”

“This s**t is very f**king serious and y’all not taking it mother f**king serious,” she added. “Right now, the state that America is in, we got no time to play around. You really got to think about yourself. We’re about to go into another recession.”