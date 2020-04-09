REPORT: There Is A ‘Strong Conviction’ The College Football Season Will Be Played, Unknown If Changes Will Be Made

College football insiders believe the season will happen.

According to Adam Schefter, there is a “strong conviction” the season will happen and won’t be stopped by coronavirus. He added “multiple scenarios” are being talked about, but people involved “sound certain there still will be college football this season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Speaking to people in and around college football this week, there is “strong conviction” there will be college football this season. Uncertainty about when – multiple scenarios being debated – but they sound certain there still will be college football this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

This is the best news we’ve heard in a very long time, and it immediately brought a huge smile to my face. I’m grinning ear-to-ear right now.

Of course, there’s a lot of time for things to change, but if the people at the highest levels of football think the season will happen, then I’m buying into the hype.

Right now, America needs all the good news we can get, and we need something to make us smile with hope. I know it’s just one tweet, but it’s a pretty big deal to me.

I know I speak for millions of other fans out there when I say that I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the season happens.

If that means I have to stay indoors for the next four months, then I’ll happily make that sacrifice.

We’re in this war against coronavirus together, and I can’t wait to watch football with you guys in the fall.