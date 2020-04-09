Why The Estimates For Coronavirus Fatalities In The US Keep Changing

The earliest and most dire estimates for coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. put the number in the millions, but fast-forward to today and Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying the country is on track for just 60,000. What happened?

The U.S. has continued to escalate its distancing measures through February and March, and we’ve seen fatality estimates fall in tandem. But the success of distancing measures isn’t the only factor. Widely-read estimates have come from a variety of sources across the globe, and models are constantly changing as global outbreaks progress and the world gains more and more data about how the coronavirus spreads–and kills.

The initial study that sent the global media into a frenzy came from the Imperial College of London. It predicted that coronavirus lockdowns would persist for up to 18 months and that 500,000 people would die in the U.K. and up to 2 million in the U.S. (RELATED: Big Banks Received Billions In 2008 Bailouts, Now They’re Slow To Help Small Businesses)

That study was a worst-case scenario in which no lockdown measures would be taken, and in reality, the U.S. and U.K. both drew up drastic distancing guidelines and the Imperial College adjusted its estimates down.

Furthermore, neither the White House nor the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ever looked to the Imperial College study as an authority. Instead, coronavirus task force members Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci looked to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE).

The IMHE number has also fluctuated, however. Trump and his task force announced on March 31 that the U.S. expected to suffer between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths by August. Officials clarified that Americans could lower that number by taking social distancing guidelines seriously, however. (RELATED: Trump Claims Media Is Trying To Keep Country Closed ‘As Long As Possible’)

“This is a projection, and it’s a projection based on using very much what has happened in Italy and all the models,” Birx said at the time. “100,000 to 200,000 we think of that as the range. We believe and hope every day we can do a lot better than that because that isn’t assuming 100 percent [of Americans] are doing everything they are supposed to be doing. But I think that’s possible.”

The IHME model was revised drastically downward on Thursday, however. Dr. Fauci announced that the new estimate is that the U.S. will suffer roughly 60,000 deaths by the end of August, with resource use peaking on April 11. (RELATED: The CIA Is Trying To Find China’s Real Coronavirus Numbers)

“The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we’re having a definite positive effect by this mitigation things that we’re doing — this physical separation — so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that. And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000,” Fauci said Thursday. “But having said that, we better be careful that we don’t say, ‘OK, we’re doing so well we can pull back.’ We still have to put our foot on the accelerator when it comes to the mitigation and the physical separation.”

The current IMHE model suggests a range of 30,000 to 130,000 deaths, depending on how effectively Americans stick to current distancing measures. Fauci and Birx suggest 60,000 is the most likely result with current data. (RELATED: Report: Trump To Announce 2nd Task Force Focused On Economic Recovery)

Experts have urged caution in taking models as gospel, however, saying there is a reason studies make such a wide range of predictions.

Trump has said his administration will reevaluate current social distancing guidelines at the beginning of May, when Trump’s “30 Days to Slow the Spread” ends. Trump’s task force has emphasized that there is no guarantee the epidemic will have run its course by then.