Eight Capitol Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eight Capitol Police officers have now tested positive for coronavirus as the virus spreads across Washington, DC.
“There are now EIGHT Capitol Police officers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Roll Call congressional reporter Chris Marquette tweeted Thursday.
This comes at a time when tensions are high between the department’s leadership and labor union. Negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement are slow and the department suspended the contract during the pandemic, according to the union.
— Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) April 9, 2020
The Capitol Police are different from DC police in general, as it is their job to specifically protect Congress.
Several congressmen have tested positive for coronavirus.
Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul had coronavirus, but has already recovered and is now volunteering at a Kentucky hospital. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Says It’s ‘More Difficult’ To Hope Rand Paul Recovers From Coronavirus)
Many worry about the pandemic’s effect on Washington. On Tuesday, the district had its worst day for new positive cases, with 229 new people testing positive in 24 hours.