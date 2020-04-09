Dr. Fauci Bobblehead Raises $100K For Coronavirus Masks

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced Wednesday morning that their new line of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads raised $100,000 for coronavirus masks.

The new bobblehead sold out in less than a week according to a press release sent out by the national bobblehead hall of fame.

We are thrilled to announce that we have reached $100,000 in donations to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads! In less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci, we have received pre-orders from all 50 states and… pic.twitter.com/8JQdn4wJHD — National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (@BobbleheadHall) April 8, 2020

The bobblehead was created to honor Dr. Fauci as well as donate money to the American Hospital Association’s 100 million mask challenge. (RELATED: National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame Unveils Dr. Fauci Bobblehead)

Co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Phil Sklar told the Daily Caller that one of the reasons they chose Dr. Fauci for their bobblehead was “he’s one of the few persons the people trust.”

Sklar said that so far people from all fifty states as well as over a dozen countries purchased the bobblehead.

When asked if they plan to make more coronavirus related bobbleheads Sklar said, “there are some governors out there who’ve done a great job,” as well as “other members of the task force.”

Sklar hopes to keep sending donations to the 100 million mask challenge and the American Hospital Association during the pandemic.

The @BobbleheadHall announces that its Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead is its new best-selling bobblehead with more than 20,000 sold. The previous record was Loyola nun Sister Jean (18,980). The Fauci bobblehead sales have raised $100,000 for the Protect The Heroes campaign. pic.twitter.com/PM30bWV9ql — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 8, 2020

The 100 million mask challenge is a way manufacturers, hospitals, and individuals to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can buy the Dr. Fauci bobblehead on their site as well as other Dr. Fauci merchandise such as donuts, socks, and shirts. (RELATED: Doughnuts, Shirts, Mugs And More Items With Dr. Fauci’s face On It Are Selling Out Everywhere)