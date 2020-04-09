Ed Reed Told Miami Coach In The Locker Room Before National Title Game They Were Going To Crush Nebraska

Miami Hurricanes legend Ed Reed apparently had an epic line before beating Nebraska in the 2001 national title game.

According to a piece from Bruce Feldman for The Athletic, Curtis Johnson remembered that Miami head coach Larry Coker was nervous in the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when Ed Reed said, “Nebraska? Nebraska? We Miami! Coach, don’t be scared. We got this.” The Hurricanes scored 34 unanswered to open the game.

The legend of Ed Reed is very real. https://t.co/gce1ieXjzR pic.twitter.com/ISaY4TyvsA — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 8, 2020

Ed Reed is truly one of the baddest men to ever play the sport of football. I dare you to find a dozen other guys that can match his intensity and passion for the game.

The dude only had one setting, and that was to be torqued up at all times. He was the backbone of those dominant Miami teams, and he played a huge role in their domination.

Imagine being so confident that you’re going to win that you just tell your coach to chill out. This wasn’t a scrub game.

The Hurricanes were playing one of the most historic programs in the history of the sport, and Reed wasn’t worried at all.

Now, Reed is back to working for the Hurricanes and doing everything he can to make them winners again. He might be exactly what the program needs to return to their glory days.