Stephen A. Smith Says He ‘Can’t Blame Anyone’ For Smoking Marijuana During The Coronavirus Pandemic

ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith is more than fine with people smoking marijuana during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith, who is known for telling athletes to stay off the weed, responded to a tweet about people not smoking, and said, “Not something I’d say at this moment in time, bro. The way things are going, I can’t blame anyone for anything LEGAL they do right now.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not something I’d say at this moment in time, bro. The way things are going, I can’t blame anyone for anything LEGAL they do right now https://t.co/hn7tWTaRc9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 8, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this tweet from Stephen A. Smith.

You know things are crazy when Stephen A. Smith is out here tweeting that he’s fine with people getting high during the pandemic.

If there was one person who I thought wouldn’t ever tweet something like this, it’d be Stephen A. Smith. The man constantly tells pro athletes to stop smoking up.

You know things are tough when Smith is out here telling people it’s okay to spark up and do anything else that is legal during these trying times.

Naturally, I’m not knocking Smith at all. I agree with the ESPN star. If it’s legal and doesn’t hurt others, who cares what you do?

At the same time, it’s important to stick to a structure during the pandemic and not just start blazing and drinking nonstop.

If you want a few beers here and there, then that’s fine. Don’t cut loose every single day you’re at home. That’s a recipe for absolute disaster.

Either way, I didn’t see this tweet coming from Smith! We certainly are living in unpredictable times.