Politics

FCC Is ‘Looking At’ Pulling China Telecom’s US Broadcast Rights, Per Trump Administration’s Request

China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka. - From the Arab Spring to bloodletting in Syria, from Obama to Trump, from terror in the streets of Paris to Brexit, the 2010s began with hope for a more equitable world, and end with a slide towards nationalistic populism. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

The Federal Communications Committee (FCC) could “revoke and terminate” the U.S. broadcasting rights for China Telecom, a “U.S. subsidiary of a People’s Republic of China (PRC) state-owned telecommunications company.”

“The FCC has been looking at this issue,” FCC spokesperson Tina Pelkey told the Daily Caller on Thursday. “We welcome the input of the Executive Branch agencies and will review it carefully.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Justice Department and other Executive Branch agencies recommended the FCC take such action. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement accompanying the announcement that “today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people runs on our telecommunications networks.” (RELATED: ‘You’re A Disgrace’: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Purging WHO Of Communist ‘Collaborators’)

“The security of our government and professional communications, as well as of our most private data, depends on our use of trusted partners from nations that share our values and our aspirations for humanity,” he wrote. “Today’s action is but our next step in ensuring the integrity of America’s telecommunications systems.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump vowed to hold back funding for the World Health Organization at the briefing, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the virus, but later denied saying the funding would be withheld, according to published reports. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Executive Branch’s review, led by DOJ, found that China Telecom “is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by the PRC government” and that its broadcasts “provide opportunities for PRC state-actors to engage in malicious cyber activity enabling economic espionage and disruption and misrouting of U.S. communications.”  (RELATED: US Ramps Up Crackdown On China’s Spying Efforts During Coronavirus)

China Telecom also allegedly provided investigators inaccurate statements on its own cybersecurity practices and where exactly it keeps its U.S.-based records. The company has also reportedly failed to comply with a 2007 Letter of Assurance, which was the primary basis for FCC recognition in the first place.

The move comes as the US and China have ramped up their sparring over journalists’ rights within their respective countries.

Earlier this spring, the United States designated five Chinese-based news outlets operating in the U.S. as propaganda tools of the Chinese Communist Party. Then, in March, China expelled all reporters for the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal from working within its borders.