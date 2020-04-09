Melania Trump Says US ‘Providing $100 Million In Assistance’ To Italy In Call With Daughter Of Italian President

Melania Trump announced the U.S. will be “providing 100 million in assistance” to Italy in a readout of a call to the daughter of the Italian president, Laura Mattarella.

“Today, First Lady Melania Trump spoke with Mrs. Laura Mattarella of the Italian Republic,” reads a press release from the Office of the First Lady published Wednesday. “Mrs. Trump gave her heartfelt condolences for the many Italians who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

“She also expressed optimism and hope that the positive trend would continue in Italy and stressed that the American people stand with our allay, including providing $100 million in assistance with hope that in coming weeks we can defeat the pandemic,” the release adds. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

A second release from FLOTUS office Thursday detailed a readout of a phone call Melania had with Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Mrs. Trump expressed her condolences for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus in Japan,” the statement reads. “She also reaffirmed her appreciation for the high level of collaboration between the United States and Japan as both nations stand together during this global pandemic.”

“Mrs. Trump expressed optimism that the spirit of unity will help carry both nations through this difficult period,” the statement adds, while the two agreed to stay in touch “as both nations continue fighting to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.”

FLOTUS shared information earlier in April from a call she had with Canada’s first lady, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“First Lady Trump expressed her well wishes for Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau’s good health, following her recovery from COVID-19 last month, and reaffirmed her deep appreciation for the continued cooperation between the United States and Canada to address unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic,” the release reads.

“First Lady Trump conveyed the importance of the two countries’ strong economic ties, noting the recent restriction on cross-border travel related to non-essential travel while keeping the border open to essential workers and $1.7 billion in daily trade in goods,” the read out adds.

The two ladies also noted the “immense multilateral repatriation efforts” underway to bring Americans and Canadians “home from cruise ships and other places around the globe” as “the two countries work to defeat the pandemic.”