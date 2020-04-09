Gal Gadot Opens Up About Parenting During Coronavirus And Avoiding ‘Watching The News’ When Her Kids Are Around

Gal Gadot opened up about the challenges of parenting during the coronavirus and admitted she and her husband, Yaron Varsano, avoid “watching the news” while her kids are around.

The 34-year-old Israeli-born actress admitted she was sad when her parents had to cancel their plans to come to Los Angeles and celebrate Passover together due to the pandemic but said the most important thing is for everyone to "stay home" and not "give it to other people."

"Yes, of course I miss my family," the "Wonder Woman" star shared in the cover story for Vogue magazine's May issue published Thursday. "But the biggest priority for all of us is to stay home, not get it, and not give it to other people. With all the sadness and all the big . . . missing that I feel, that's the only thing we can do right now."

“As far as she’s (Maya, her three-year-old daughters’s) concerned, she’s on a vacation from preschool,” she added, while her older daughter, 8-year-old Alma, is more aware of what’s happening.

Gadot continued, “But we talk about it in a PG way. We try to avoid watching the news when they’re around. So right now that’s the situation.”

“We’re trying to enjoy the quality time that we have,” the “Justice League” star explained. “The girls are not worried. They feel safe. I think the girls are going to grow up being able to tell their kids that they lived through the corona times.”

“But we’re really trying to…how do you call it,” she added. “Um…there’s a saying. Let me see if I can get it…Um…It’s like…something in disguise? Blessing in disguise.”

Last month, Gadot’s highly-anticipated sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984” joined with other films in delaying its release. It was previously scheduled for a summer blockbuster premiere on June 5 and now it will not hit theaters until August 14.

It was moved back due to the closures of movie houses amid shelter in place rules across the country in hope of stopping the spread of COVID-19.