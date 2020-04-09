George And Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million To Various Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Actor George Clooney and wife Amal have donated upwards of $1 million to various coronavirus relief efforts.

The couple’s donations are targeted to six different areas, according to a report published Wednesday by Deadline.

The human rights lawyer and actor have divided the charitable donation between six organisations. https://t.co/Np7HCcyOZx — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) April 9, 2020

$250,000 each went to The Motion Picture and Television home, the SAG-AFTRA fund, and Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund. George is a board member of The Motion Picture and Television home. The couple also donated $300,000 to international charities including, the Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the National Health Service (NHS.)

The Motion Picture and Television Fund has dedicated their services to helping people in the entertainment industry who have been affected by COVID-19. They help provide health insurance, rent assistance, food and other things, Deadline reported.

The SAG-AFTRA foundation's COVID-19 relief fund helps members who have been affected by the virus pay expenses.

“Emergency financial assistance is available for people who are unable to pay their basic living expenses (food/housing/health care) over the next two months,” the website reads. “We ask that if you have the resources to cover that period, please wait to apply. These are unprecedented times and we all must steward our resources very carefully.”

The Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles works to provide childcare for first responders and health care workers, homeless shelters and feeding the elderly, according to the website.

The Lebanese Food Bank provides food to single mothers, the disabled, the elderly and orphans. The Lombardo Italy Region is providing financial assistance to hospitals directly affected by coronavirus in the Lombardo region and the NHS is providing support for hospital workers.

The Clooneys join a growing list of celebrities who have stepped up and donated including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kylie Jenner and Emilia Clarke.