Gun Test: Rock River Arms LAR 22 Tactical Carbine

The back-up iron sights are in mil-spec profile and easy to use with or without the optical sight mounted.

The Full Package

The TRUGLO Ignite 30mm optic with a 2-minute dot and cantilever mount sits atop the flat receiver at the ideal height to allow co-witness with Ozark Armament Micro Flip Up back-up sights. The red dot sight runs on one AAA battery and toggles through 10 brightness levels. Suggested retail is a bit over $200 but Optics Planet and Amazon list it at well under $200.

Experience with more expensive electronic sights led me to install the battery and leave the unit in “off” mode for several days to see if the battery would die. It remained charged and the battery is still alive weeks later. The TRUGLO has a wide field of view and the multi-coated lenses are as clear as they should be.

I can’t really address the sharpness of the dot. Both Stan and I have astigmatism that will grow faux fuzz on the best reticle. Nevertheless, I had no trouble shooting groups significantly smaller than the inch a 2-minute dot covers at 50 yards. The back-up sights are a good idea with any primary optical system and the Ozark Armory aperture sights provided excellent rapid-fire accuracy at 50 yards.

Loading Up

I had five varieties of .22 long rifle ammunition and the rifle was totally reliable throughout a considerable amount of shooting. Aguila Super Extra and CCI Standard Velocity at 1073 fps and 1038 fps were standard velocity loads with 10-round spreads of 37 and 23 fps. Federal HV Match at 1,193 fps showed an extreme spread of 38 fps. CCI Mini-Mag solid clocked 1,203/81 the 37-gr. Mini-Mag HP read 1,293/93 fps.

Paradoxically, the Mini Mag RN and HP had the widest extreme spreads over 10 rounds but, in keeping with my long-term experience with this round, together with the CCI Standard Velocity, had the best and most consistent 5-round, 50-yard groups over the Lead Sled. All three CCI loads produced back-to-back groups of .90 caliber and the hollow point shot the best group of the day at 0.73″.

The LAR .22 seems not to be a bit “ammo sensitive.” Worst group of the day measured 1.2″ with Aguila Super Extra standard velocity loads.

The Fun Part

Given the superior quality of the LAR carbine and its sterling performance it seems only proper to avoid the word “plink.” Instead we, backed off 100 yards and “engaged” some white painted hanging steel — a silhouette turkey and a 10″ round plate. Stan Jarosz shot a bench group on the round thing and then proceeded to shoot an off-hand cluster not much bigger. I concentrated on the steel guajolote, aiming at the top of its back to compensate for the 5″ to 6″ drop from a 50-yard zero, and proceeded to ding the thing regularly and at a brisk pace.

The 6.5-lb. rifle with the balance tilted toward the muzzle hangs very steady on target and the 5.5-lb. trigger is just about perfect for off-hand shooting. It seemed almost impossible to miss the 100-yard targets. We flipped up the Ozark back-up sights and shot the same targets off-hand from 50 yards. These sights clamp to the accessory rail, lying flat and out of the way until needed. They have the same small and large aperture as the basic M16 sight and adjust in the same manner. Acquisition of the sight picture through the intervening dot sight was unimpeded and it seemed to be impossible to miss even shooting at a frenetic, Dillon Thomas-like cadence.

Both Stan and I were very impressed with the Rock Island/LAR 22 and had a lot of fun ringing it out. It certainly put to rest my long-standing prejudices formed around the earlier rimfire AR Conversions. MSRP $630, polymer lower $550.

