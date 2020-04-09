Justin Timberlake Says ’24-Hour Parenting’ Is ‘Just Not Human’ After Stay-At-Home Orders

Justin Timberlake has finally realized how hard it is to be a parent after being forced to spend time with his kids due to stay-at-home orders from coronavirus.

Timberlake, 39, told “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM that he is quarantined with wife Jessica Biel and son Silas, 5, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Timberlake said he thinks they are “doing good,” but noted Silas might not think the same.

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human,” the singer said. “He gets a look … I’m like, ‘All right, cool, let’s take a [20]. All right, I got you.'” (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright)

The “SexyBack” singer and his wife celebrated Silas’ fifth birthday while in quarantine. The photo was a throwback, but Biel claimed the family was at home “covered in legos and birthday cake.”

I love watching all of these celebrities figure out what it’s like to be a normal human being during this weird time due to stay-at-home orders. Timberlake is now spending more time with his son than he ever has before.

I think that’s a good thing and more parents should try to spend more time with their kids. Some parents have never had a choice, other than to spend time with their kids.