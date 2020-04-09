Las Vegas Raiders Push Payment Deadline To July 3 For Season Ticket Holders Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Las Vegas Raiders are pushing back the payment deadline for season ticket holders.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the deadline had already been moved multiple times and was moved again to July 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a good move by the Raiders, and they’re just the latest pro team to offer some breathing room when it comes to season tickets.

All across America, people are losing their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lots of people are struggling amid the ongoing crisis.

If you don’t have a job or have had your salary cut, then you’re not going to have money for football tickets. It’s pretty simple.

It sounds like the Raiders realized that, and they want to have people in the seats come fall. That means they need to have some flexibility with payments.

It’s a smart move, and I doubt they’ll be the last ones to do it.