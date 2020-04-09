LSU Football Team Doctor Says The Fate Of The Season ‘Depends On What We All Do Right Now’

LSU Tigers team doctor Brent Bankston believes the fate of the season will be determined by what we do in the current moment.

During a Wednesday video chat with head football coach Ed Orgeron, Bankston said the season happening “depends on what we all do right now.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s essential that we all follow the CDC’s and the government’s recommendations on hand washing, social distancing and staying at home. If we do that now, we can save the football season in the fall,” Bankston explained.

You can watch his full comments below.

For the second time, ⁦@Coach_EdOrgeron⁩ taking the coaching lead on the virus response. This time with the sort of inducement that works: you want football this fall, follow the rules now > pic.twitter.com/WxPeqRt6t2 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 8, 2020

I love the fact Orgeron is pretty much running the state of Louisiana during this crisis, and it’s smart for him to use his huge platform.

People in SEC country might listen to their governors and they might not. You know who people in the south will listen to without question?

Their football coaches. Football coaches are kings in that region of the country, and that’s why they’ve been tasked with leading the war against coronavirus.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

As I’ve told you all many times, I have no doubt we will win the fight against coronavirus and enjoy the upcoming season if we all come together.

The war won’t be easy, sacrifices will have to be made, there will be tough days, but we will win if we stay the course. I guarantee it.

Props to Coach O, Bankston and the LSU Tigers for continuing to help win the fight!