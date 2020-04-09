Rep. Neal Dunn Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Florida Rep. Neal Dunn announced Thursday he has been infected with coronavirus.

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to this pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon,” Dunn’s office said in a statement. “He reminds everyone that it is important for us all to stay home unless they are an ‘essential employee’ or need essential items from stores or pharmacies.”

Dunn was reportedly feeling sick on Monday and went to a hospital. He was then tested for coronavirus and received the results Thursday.

Five congressmen have tested positive so far: Reps. Joe Cunningham, Mike Kelly, Mario Diaz Balart, and Ben McAdams, and Nydia Velázquez. Dunn is now the sixth. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have also announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.