Nick Saban Starts His Own Email Account During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Alabama football coach Nick Saban finally has his own email account.

Currently, the world seems stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s not much we can do. Well, that situation has given the six-time national champion time to figure out email. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The one positive of this is that I even have an email now. I’ve come a long way,” Saban explained to ESPN’s Maria Taylor.

You can watch him explain the situation below.

“They were sending them all to Mrs. Terry, aight. She fired me. She said, ‘I’m not dealing with your stuff anymore.'” —Nick Saban tells @MariaTaylor that he has his own email account now ???? pic.twitter.com/Pdqe74w3aI — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2020

I love how Nick Saban waited until a 2020 pandemic to finally get himself an email. I guess it’s better late than never!

The fact Saban has six title rings and didn’t even use email is laugh-out-loud funny. You’d be surprised by how little tech awareness some of the smartest people out there have. I know a guy who is a legit genius, and struggles to run a blu-ray player without help.

Seems like it’s a similar situation with Saban and email.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

You also have to love how happy he is with himself in the video. That’s a man who is truly impressed with himself.

You don’t see Nick Saban smile very often, but apparently starting an email account is more than enough to make the legendary Alabama coach happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:57am PST

Stay frosty, Saban! We’re going to need your help to win this war, and getting email access is a big technological step forward in the year 2020.