Jameis Winston Says He’s ‘Excited For Whatever Opportunity’ He Gets Next

Quarterback Jameis Winston is trying to stay optimistic while unemployed.

The former Buccaneers passer was shown the exit by Tampa Bay after the team went out and signed Tom Brady. Now, he's waiting for one of the other 31 teams in the NFL to give him a shot.

Winston said the following during a Wednesday appearance on Fox, according to NFL.com:

But at the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport. We’re all in the business. I’m excited for whatever opportunity may hold and eventually I’m going to have to play the Tom Brady’s, the Patrick Mahomes’s and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. That’s how you win Super Bowls and that’s what I want.

It’s a shade surprising Winston hasn’t even received the chance to be a backup yet in the NFL. We’re talking about a guy with tons of starting experience.

You’d think there’d be at least one team out there that would take a shot on him. Apparently, the gears are turning very slowly.

We all know Winston can play. That’s not up for debate at all. He has no trouble spinning the ball down field. His main issue is decision-making.

He forces way too many bad balls, which results in tons of turnovers. It’s a big knock and probably the main reason he doesn’t have a job right now.

I’m still confident he’ll get another shot in the league. He’s young, has talent and will almost certainly get scooped up eventually.