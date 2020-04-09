Rece Davis Says ADs And Conference Commissioners Are ‘Making Contingency Plans’ For Football. He’s ‘Hopeful’ The Season Happens

ESPN star Rece Davis wants the college football season to happen, but understands there are some serious hurdles to cross during the coronavirus pandemic.

Everybody is weighing in on the future of the sport at the moment because nobody has any idea when practice will even start.

“It depends. Coaches are optimistic. That’s their nature. Athletic directors and commissioners I’ve spoken to are making contingency plans. They are hopeful … They aren’t making a judgement yet, but it’d be irresponsible not to plan in some ways for a reduced season or perhaps a season that doesn’t occur,” Davis explained in part during an interview with Guy Benson.

The College GameDay star, who described himself as “hopeful and optimistic” about the 2020 season, also added that coaches are looking to “solve” coronavirus like they’d “solve a zone blitz,” but that strategy might not work well here.

You can listen to the full interview below.

I share Davis’ optimism and hope, but we just don’t know right now. It’s the unfortunate reality of the situation, but it’s the hand we’ve been dealt.

He’s also 100% correct that ADs and commissioners have to start preparing for all outcomes. Unfortunately, that means taking a very real look at the season not being played if this virus isn’t under control by August.

I hope like hell that turns out to not be a concern in a few months, but at this rate, we have no idea what will happen.

