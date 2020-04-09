Recording Videos Like A Pro Is Easy With This Setup That’s On Sale

Like many people all over the world right now, you’re wondering what on earth to do with all this extra free time on your hands! As you practice social distancing at home to do your part to slow down the spread of the COVID-19, it’s a little hard to feel productive when you’re stuck indoors in your pajamas all day.

But as creativity often rears its head during times of intense change or confusion, it’s no surprise that many people are using their time at home to post online content! Whether it’s creating a new YouTube channel or posting engaging videos on Instagram, making videos from home is a great way to stay in touch with the rest of the world.

But if you want to set your content apart from everyone else’s, it’s important that your videos look professional and thoughtfully produced — that’s where the U-STREAM kit comes in. This state-of-the-art home studio gives you all the tools you need to create high-end content.

Between the lack of natural light and your yellow-hued lamps, your lighting at home is sub-par at best. But with U-STREAM’s 10″ ring light, you’ll always have the perfect amount of light with 10 levels of brightness to choose from and three lighting modes. And it even comes with a remote so you can control its settings without ruining your shot.

You’ll also love the studio kit’s included tripod, capable of extending from 18″ to 52″ high, perfect for both desktop and floor placement. It even boasts a great non-slip rubber grip phone holder so your device stays perfectly steady as you film. With a set up like this, you can always be sure you’re hitting the right angles.

U-STREAM is ideal for creating your original content whether it’s a YouTube video or live-streamed Instagram Story, even long after social distancing is over. That’s because it’s incredibly portable and is powered by a USB cable that can be plugged into any standard port, backup battery device or laptop.

Ready to get creative while you’re stuck at home? Then get streaming with the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio now deeply discounted to just $40 bucks!

